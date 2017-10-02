Mark Consuelos shares a sweet birthday tribute to his “boo” Kelly Ripa

Oct. 2 marks TV host Kelly Ripa’s 47th birthday, and her husband of 21 years, Mark Consuelos, was among the first send her some love on social media.

Consuelos shared a few photos of his dear wife on Instagram on Monday alongside a sweet note wishing her a “happy bday.”

“Happy bday to my fave….I love you boo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” started on a somber note following the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.





The usually chipper Ripa addressed the audience about the news after a gunman, suspected to have been Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. The shooter is dead.

“It’s one of those days when there is so much bad news in the news,” Ripa said. “So, it’s hard for us to come out and be uplifting and our typical bouncy Monday selves.”

She continued, “We are praying for you today. All of the victims in this.”