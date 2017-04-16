Mark Hamill shares an emotional confession about his dearly departed “Star Wars” co-star, Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill really did love Carrie Fisher.

The “Star Wars” actor appeared at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla., this weekend and shared an hour-long tribute to his co-star and friend as part of the celebration.

“I’m trying to use you as therapy to get through this together,” he said, adding that he and his “space twin” were great friends off-screen as well.

Hamill also admitted that the two co-stars once shared a steamy make-out.

“As attracted as I was to her, I thought I couldn’t handle her as a girlfriend. She’s too much,” Hamill confessed. “Part of me did fall in love with her. I think every guy […] She had you under her spell.”





On the red carpet for the celebration, Hamill spoke openly about his love of Fisher and how much he misses her.

“Well, it feels like there is a missing piece. And it’s never easy to lose someone who was such a vital part of the family,” Hamill said. “It’s just heartbreaking. I will never stop missing her. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about her at least once.”

He added that when he does think about her, he tries to remember the good times.

“But usually, it’s a memory that makes me laugh. She was all about fun. She was all about laughter,” he said. “The last thing she would want us to do is be defeated by our grief.”

