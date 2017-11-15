Menu
A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family
Star Tours at Disneyland is a rush for any “Star Wars” fan, but riders at the California theme park had a special thrill when Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, surprised a car-load of fans before ride-launch, KABC reported.


A Disney castmember delayed the ride momentarily for a “special passenger,” adding “Oh, and the force is strong with this one.”

Hamill walked in to cheers and screams.

While the fans themselves were surprised and many had a dream come true, Hamill also said he had a dream realized with the magical moment.

RELATED: Mark Hamill made a sweet tribute to Carrie Fisher while presenting the In Memoriam at the Tony Awards

The latest installment of the “Star Wars” franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters Dec. 15.

This isn’t the first time a big star surprised fans at Disneyland. In April, Johnny Depp donned his Captain Jack Sparrow costume and blended in with the animatronics on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

