Star Tours at Disneyland is a rush for any “Star Wars” fan, but riders at the California theme park had a special thrill when Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, surprised a car-load of fans before ride-launch, KABC reported.





A Disney castmember delayed the ride momentarily for a “special passenger,” adding “Oh, and the force is strong with this one.”

Hamill walked in to cheers and screams.

While the fans themselves were surprised and many had a dream come true, Hamill also said he had a dream realized with the magical moment.

RELATED: Mark Hamill made a sweet tribute to Carrie Fisher while presenting the In Memoriam at the Tony Awards

The latest installment of the “Star Wars” franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters Dec. 15.

This isn’t the first time a big star surprised fans at Disneyland. In April, Johnny Depp donned his Captain Jack Sparrow costume and blended in with the animatronics on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.