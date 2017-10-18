Mark Ruffalo asks Twitter to help name his band, and the puns come flying in

Mark Ruffalo definitely learned to think twice before taking suggestions from social media after this blunder.

On Oct. 17, the actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself with actor Chris Hemsworth and “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi and jokingly asked the Twitterverse to help them name their band.

“What’s our band name? Repost @chrishemsworth,” Ruffalo wrote.

Almost as soon as he sent the tweet out, the punny band names came pouring in.





Friends From Work — Mike Meehan (@mikemeehanphoto) October 17, 2017

Ménage à Thor — Daniel J. McLean (@DanielJMcLean) October 17, 2017

THE FLUFFALOS — daniel 🎃 (@ruffalosfluff) October 17, 2017

Ruffalo Springfield — Stephen Robbins (@YakimaAbogado) October 17, 2017

i can't wait for your SMASH hit https://t.co/0zw7FOHvSl — nay 🕸 (@tomskgard) October 17, 2017

Twitter definitely had a lot of fun with this!