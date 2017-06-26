“Married at First Sight” star Jamie Otis celebrates her surprise baby shower one year after her devastating miscarriage

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner were showered with love over the weekend!

According to PEOPLE, the “Married at First Sight” stars celebrated a surprise baby shower in honor of their baby girl, who is due later this summer.

When it's too cold for the beach, hang on the boardwalk.⛅️ So relaxing & beautiful. First time at #asburypark. I don't hate it.🤗💕#birthdayweekend A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

The whole soiree was hosted by Otis’ sister-in-law Kerri-Ann Hehner at La Dolce Vita restaurant in New Jersey.

“Our little girl is so loved,” Otis told the magazine.

Several friends and family gathered in honor of the mommy-to-be, including some of Otis’ childhood friends. Her husband also made a brief appearance at the party.





Otis later took to Instagram to share some of the fun with fans and thank all that gathered in her honor.

She wrote:

I can’t say “thank you” enough to everyone who came to shower our sweet baby Hehner with love & gifts. 👶🏼🌈 I am so overwhelmed with emotions …. I feel so blessed to have such lovely ladies in my life.💗 BIGGEST thank you EVER to my amazing in laws!!! They put together this whole #babyshower & surprised me!🎉 I feel beyond #BLESSED and it makes my heart SO happy to know our little girl is already so loved.💜 Best day ever! Thanks again to all of you ladies!🤗 I love you all SO much!😘 #babygirl #rainbowbaby

In April, the couple announced they were expecting a girl after losing their son, Jonathan, four months into the pregnancy. They learned the news of their “rainbow baby” on what would have been their son’s due date in December.

“I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” Otis had previously said. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”