Martin Landau will forever be remembered for an amazing line during his Academy Awards speech

In March of 1995, actor Martin Landau put a cap on a decades-long career in Hollywood by winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Landau died on Saturday at age 89, according to gossip website TMZ.

Throughout his career, Landau starred alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names. In 1994’s “Ed Wood,” he played actor Bela Lugosi, another character actor who had a long career in front of the screen.

When speaking to the crowd during his speech, an exasperated Landau delivered one of the most memorable monologue in Oscar history.





“My God. What a night. What a life. What a moment. What everything,” Landau said during his speech.

Landau went on to thank many people involved with the film, and expressed admiration to his director Tim Burton, and co-star Johnny Depp.