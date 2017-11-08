Mary Jo Buttafuoco slams “waste” Amy Fisher 25 years after the shooting

It certainly doesn’t seem like Mary Jo Buttafuoco is going to forgive Amy Fisher anytime soon.

In a new interview on “The Dr. Oz Show,” Buttafuoco opened up about being shot by the then-teenager in 1992. She also had some choice words for Fisher.

“You know, it’s been 25 years,” she said on Tuesday, according to PEOPLE.

She continued, “She’s in her 40s now. She hasn’t made good choices, that’s her decision. I wish she hadn’t. I forgave her. I forgave her more for me, because again, like I said, when you got this anger and this bitterness you have to say, ‘You know what, I can’t keep you in my head anymore.’”





In May, the New York Post reported that Fisher was performing “online peep shows” in her Long Island home.

“I don’t have a lot of thoughts about her other than kind of a waste. She’s kind of a waste,” Buttafuoco finished.

Fisher shot Buttafuoco on the porch of her home after having an affair with her husband, Joey Buttafuoco, on May 19, 1992. Mary Jo survived the attack and moved on with her life, divorcing her husband in 2003. She has been out of the spotlight for many years with the exception of the occasional TV interview.

Buffafuoco recently underwent surgery to repair her partially paralyzed face. Dr. Babak Azizzadeh successfully repaired some of the damaged nerves and performed a face lift. For the first time in 25 years, she can smile again.

“It’s the first time in 25 years that when I smile, I can see the side of my teeth,” she told Inside Edition following the operation.

She also has been working to raise funds and awareness for others struggling with facial paralysis. She said that it is often an overlooked condition and can destroy a person’s self-esteem.