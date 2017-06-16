Mary Tyler Moore’s family, friends and celebrity fans gather to share memories of the late actress

According to PEOPLE, Mary Tyler Moore’s loved ones — including her friends and family, as well as celebrity admirers — gathered over the weekend to pay tribute to the actress, who passed away in January.

They came together at the home of director James L. Brooks on Sunday and shared stories and fond memories of Moore. Among those in attendance were Oprah Winfrey, Dick Van Dyke and Bernadette Peters.

Van Dyke, who reportedly called Moore his “work wife,” reflected on their working together on the “Dick Van Dyke Show,” telling those present that Moore was like his “Ginger Rogers.” Winfrey also spoke about the late actress and even credited her with her success, revealing that Moore’s creation of MTM Enterprises inspired Winfrey to invest in her own brand.





At one point, Moore’s close friend and actress Bernadette Peters led the audience in singing “Love Is All Around,” which was the theme song of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Other famous guests who attended were Valerie Harper, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David O. Russell, Cloris Leachman, John Tinker, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves, Valerie Bertinelli, Eric Laneuville and Ed Asner.

Moore sadly passed away at the age of 80 in January after suffering from pneumonia due to complications from her battle with diabetes.

