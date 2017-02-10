Matt Damon can finally breathe easy now that the world knows the Clooneys are having twins

It’s not easy keeping one ginormous secret about George Clooney from a celebrity-crazed world. Just ask Matt Damon.

Damon can finally breathe easy again now that PEOPLE has confirmed with multiple sources that the famous couple is expecting twins. Damon found about the pregnancy way back in the fall, but he wasn’t about to spread the news.

Now that the world knows twins are on the way, Damon was finally able to share when he first learned about the pregnancy. He did so with Entertainment Tonight Canada: “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.'”





Damon, who has four kids himself, recalls saying to Clooney after being told the big news, “Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule? Like of course he doesn’t. Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good right?’ Clooney answered, ‘We’re good.'”

While Damon thinks Clooney got a bit ahead of himself by spilling the beans at the eight-week mark, Damon’s pretty stoked about the coming arrivals.

“So yeah, I’m thrilled for him,” he said. “She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

Accoring to PEOPLE, Amal Clooney “has let everyone in both families know quietly.”

The Clooneys tied the knot in September 2014 in Venice, Italy. Damon was in attendance.