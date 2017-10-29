Matt Damon misses an award show due to a “family emergency”

Actor Matt Damon missed his opportunity to accept the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film at the Britannia Awards due to a “family emergency.”

According to E! News, actress Kate Mara stepped in and accepted the award on his behalf, informing the crowd of Damon traveling back to Boston the same evening:

“As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first. So our thoughts are with you, Matt and much love from your friends here in L.A.”

Damon also shared a videotaped message and apologized for his absence:

“Hello and thank you to everyone at BAFTA,” he said in the recorded statement. “I found out about this award six months ago, and I was just so incredibly honored to receive it, and I was really looking forward to tonight. Unfortunately, I had to go back to Boston for a family emergency. I’m really sorry not to be with you tonight. Thank you for this wonderful honor, and I hope you have a lovely evening. See you soon.”

Damon did not comment on the nature of the emergency, but The Daily Mail reports his father Kent is “gravely ill.”