Matthew McConaughey strikes a pose during Texas visit, ignites a meme-off

Oscar-winning actor and proud Texan Matthew McConaughey took the internet by storm on Thursday when pictures of him speaking to the University of Texas basketball players went viral.

In one of the photos, shared on Twitter by the school itself, McConaughey strikes quite a fierce and sassy pose with his right hip popped to the side and his hands on his hips. Twitter user Malcolm Hamilton then retweeted the photo, writing, “idk what McConaughey was saying but it must’ve been fierce af,” and garnered nearly 150,000 likes and over 44,000 retweets.





idk what McConaughey was saying but it must’ve been fierce af pic.twitter.com/JBFrHrw8Gz — Flattop Filipino (@malcham94) October 17, 2017

RELATED: McConaughey & Elba is our new favorite bromance, and this video of them asking each other random questions is everything

“I saw the photo when they tweeted it and immediately noticed that McConaughey was doing a hardcore power pose. So I save the picture, zoomed in on him, took a screenshot, posted it with the caption and it just went viral overnight!” Hamilton told Chron.com. “I know that this happened during the men’s practice yesterday, but I wish I knew what was happening. The caption is as genuine as it gets.”

Finding McConaughey’s pose hilarious, other users later participated in a Twitter meme-off, sharing their own captions for the picture:

Listen up boys… ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT https://t.co/7R9vTWbDwY — nicole (@emilynicole92) October 18, 2017

“Alright alright alright who’s ready to win” https://t.co/2UTjN0OUYA — Brittany 👻 (@Brittany5Brooks) October 18, 2017

"I don't understand, why everyone just doesn't drive a Lincoln, they're great cars, alright alright alright " https://t.co/xVDak25idS — Chance Huff (@chancehuff07) October 18, 2017

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s raw reaction to hearing of Sam Shepard’s passing will bring you to tears