Matthew McConaughey’s raw reaction to hearing of Sam Shepard’s passing will bring you to tears

Matthew McConaughey, like many fans, was crushed when he heard the news of Sam Shepard’s death.

On July 31, news of Shepard’s passing made headlines after he died on July 27 from complications from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. His “Mud” co-star McConaughey was walking the red carpet for his latest film, “The Dark Tower,” when he heard the news.

“What?! Sam Shepard moved on?” McConaughey reacted. “Gosh. Dammit. From what?”

The reporter was unsure of Shepard’s official cause of death at the time of the interview, but McConaughey went on to memorialize the actor.

“I am not going to trivialize that situation, I just heard about it for the first time. But I always said that I thought, and I always told Jeff Nichols this, but the whole trailer for ‘Mud’ could be Sam Shepard in that green chair, telling the boy about who Mud is. It would be about a two-and-a-half minute trailer, but it would be badass,” McConaughey said. “He moved on today? We lost one of the great ones.”

McConaughey looked away from the camera as he processed the news. When he looked back. He gave a special shout-out to the award winning actor and writer.

“See you in the next one, Sam,” he said.