After announcing their long-rumored engagement on Monday, Nov. 27th, Prince Harry and his American bride-to-be sat down with the BBC and addressed the entire world in a delightfully candid interview.





During the televised chat, the pair shared some cute stories and provided a few adorable details regarding their life as a couple over the past year and a half, including how Harry’s mundane but oddly chivalrous proposal went down, and the story of how Meghan met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

The royal couple also offered a snippet of insight into how Markle has been bonding with her soon-to-be brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As the prince mentioned, William and Kate had been “longing” to meet the new woman in Harry’s life.

“I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn’t tell anybody at all,” Harry explained. “And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbors, we managed to get that in a couple of—well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely…”

“She’s been wonderful,” Markle added.

“Amazing, as has William as well, you know, fantastic support,” Harry went on. They also added that they’d been able to share “a handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well,” with Meghan’s future father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Clearly the former actress has been welcomed with open arms by the historically snooty Royal Family.

“The family together have been absolutely, you know, a solid support and my grandparents as well have been wonderful throughout this whole process,” Harry said of his relatives. “They’ve known for quite some time, so how they haven’t told anybody is again a miracle in itself. But, now the whole family have come together and have been a huge amount of support.”