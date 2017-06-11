Meghan Markle’s “Suits” co-star says that she is “so happy” with her beau, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is head over heels for her boyfriend, Prince Harry!

The actress’ “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams gave an update on their relationship in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now, and to see her so happy is great. She’s super excited,” Adams said and said that even though they play lovers on-screen, they keep their private lives private on set. Though, they are opening up to each other. “I’m super happy for her, and she’s been such a pro in this season, and it’s going so well.”





He added, “I’m very, very happy for her.”

According to Adams, Prince Harry has yet to make an appearance on set.

“The set is like a workplace. Who would want to come to a workplace?” he asked. “Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they’re not that cool.”

Imagine if the prince made an appearance in “Suits?!” We guess that’s just a dream!