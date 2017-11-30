On the same day that veteran NBC host Matt Lauer was fired due to numerous accusations of sexual assault, the ladies of “The View” gathered around the desk to share their thoughts on the scandal with their legions of adoring viewers. Meghan McCain — the newest member of the “View” team — provided some very interesting insight, revealing that she hadn’t been a Lauer fan for a long time, for a reason that may seem obvious to some.





“I will say, the way Matt Lauer treated Ann Curry, that’s when I was done with him,” McCain, 33, confessed on Wednesday’s edition of “The View.” “I’m the biggest fan of Ann Curry, period. I haven’t liked him since.”

When Ann Curry left NBC’s “Today” in 2012, rumors were rampant that Lauer played a role her departure. A video of Curry fighting through tears as she said goodbye to the team, and Lauer not exactly looking sad, soon went viral.

“It’s hard not to take it personally. You worry, ‘Am I not good enough? Am I not what people need? Am I asking the right questions?’” Curry said at the time of her departure.

Five years later, Lauer is gone, dismissed by NBC after the network conducted an internal investigation following an employee’s detailed account of an act of sexual assault allegedly committed against her by Lauer.

“I love Ann Curry,” McCain continued. “I think she’s one of the greatest journalists of our time and I thought it was so disrespectful. Again, I don’t know. I never worked there. I just felt like, would you treat a man that way on the way out? She was crying and it was so uncomfortable. I’m still such a big fan of hers, and I would love to see her come back.”

On Thursday, Lauer released a statement:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in the statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” said the disgraced host. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly … repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

He continued, “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling…I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

