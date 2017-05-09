Megyn Kelly received a warm welcome from the “TODAY” family as she preps for her first on-air appearance

Megyn Kelly is already a member of the “TODAY” family.

Last week, the new host had her first day on the show, but made it clear to fans she’s going to take the first month behind the scenes to learn the ropes before she starts on-air in June.

Kelly wasted no time sharing her excitement and showing off her new NYC office in a post on Twitter.

“First day on the job @ NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy,” she wrote alongside the smiley pic.





First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017

On Monday, Kelly was spotted in a selfie with Hoda Kotb. Kotb shared she was thrilled for her new co-host in the sweet message to fans, welcoming her to the show.

“Lookie who I ran into at @ RockefellerFdn — our girl @ megynkelly ! So happy to have you with us at NBC!! Let’s have some fun xo,” Kotb wrote.

Lookie who I ran into at @RockefellerFdn — our girl @megynkelly ! So happy to have you with us at NBC!! Let's have some fun xo pic.twitter.com/xFpokN6WVY — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 8, 2017

Earlier this year, anchor Savannah Guthrie also expressed her excitement for Kelly to join the show. In January, Guthrie shared a sweet welcoming message to Kelly after news of her new job was announced.

“Big welcome to @ megynkelly – awesome get for @ NBCNews!! May I not be nine months pregnant in the next picture we take side-by-side!” Guthrie wrote at the time.

Big welcome to @megynkelly – awesome get for @NBCNews!! May I not be nine months pregnant in the next picture we take side-by-side! pic.twitter.com/Sg63G6Y2wE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 3, 2017

That certainly was a warm welcome!

