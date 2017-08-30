Mel B got her “revenge” on Simon Cowell after his crude joke on “AGT”

Melanie “Mel B” Brown got revenge on her quick witted fellow judge Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” after he made a crude joke about her wedding night on last week’s episode.

As mentalist Colin Cloud took the stage, the former Spice Girl was able to seek reprisal when she was given the chance to stab Cowell with a knife chosen by an audience member. Brown wasted no time plunging the knife into Cowell several times, though afterward, she was informed that the knife was made from rubber.

RELATED: Britney Spears shows off the “real unglammed me” as she joins the #NoMakeupMonday movement





“Obviously Mel, we couldn’t kill Simon in front of a live studio audience,” Cloud said, revealing that the other four knives were real.

“No!” Brown exclaimed. “Ugh! Gosh, why did I choose you!”

Well, at least she was able to get some of her frustrations out!