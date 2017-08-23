Mel B stormed off the “AGT” stage after Simon Cowell’s crude joke about her wedding night

Melanie “Mel B” Brown left the set of “America’s Got Talent” after fellow judge Simon Cowell made a crude remark about her wedding night.

The former Spice Girl is currently in the middle of a messy divorce from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte and was in no mood for Cowell’s jokes. Cowell made the crack after a magician suffered technical difficulties during his live performance.

“I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” Cowell said. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”





Brown was not amused by the joke and threw her glass of water at Cowell before storming off stage.

“Mel B is out,” host Tyra Banks said after the incident. “This is live TV, y’all. Live TV.”

Brown spoke to Entertainment Tonight following the incident and said of Cowell, “He should know, if you say something inappropriate he’s gonna get like, stuff thrown at him.”

On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT. pic.twitter.com/toWPVW65Sx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

“In a friendly way,” Brown continued. “I made sure there was no ice in it this time … just fizzy water.”

Brown filed for divorce from Belafonte in March after nearly 10 years of marriage and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison. The former couple is due in court again in September.