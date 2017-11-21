First lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of welcoming the White House Christmas tree Monday with her son, 11-year-old Barron, at her side.





Mrs. Trump, clad in a red turtleneck, jeans, and tall boots with a plaid coat draped over her shoulders, stood in front of the White House as a horse-drawn carriage delivered the 19 1/2 foot Balsam fir tree from Wisconsin.

First son Barron, who has stayed mostly out of the public eye since arriving in Washington, D.C., stood at the first lady’s side as a military band played holiday tunes.

RELATED: Relive the best festive fall looks from Melania Trump: the first lady of fashion

The ritual of the first lady welcoming Christmas trees to the White House is a time-honored tradition, and it makes it all the more memorable when the occupants of the White House include young children. While the Obamas and the Clintons had school-aged daughters who lived in the White House during their terms in office, Barron is the first son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy’s son, John F. Kennedy, Jr., left the White House in 1963.

Former first lady Michelle Obama carried on the tradition of welcoming the Christmas tree with her daughters beginning when they arrived in Washington in 2009. Malia was 11 years old and Sasha was 9 years old when they celebrated their first Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

RELATED: Michelle Obama wished her “phenomenal” husband a “happy birthday” in a sweet Instagram post