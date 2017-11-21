Menu
First lady Melania Trump continued the annual tradition of welcoming the White House Christmas tree Monday with her son, 11-year-old Barron, at her side.


Mrs. Trump, clad in a red turtleneck, jeans, and tall boots with a plaid coat draped over her shoulders, stood in front of the White House as a horse-drawn carriage delivered the 19 1/2 foot Balsam fir tree from Wisconsin.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron inspect the 19.5-foot balsam Fir that will serve as the official White House Christmas Tree at the White House on November 20, 2017. The tree is a Wisconsin grown Fir provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens.
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

First son Barron, who has stayed mostly out of the public eye since arriving in Washington, D.C., stood at the first lady’s side as a military band played holiday tunes.

First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump, look at the Wisconsin-grown Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. The tree will be displayed in the White House Blue Room. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The ritual of the first lady welcoming Christmas trees to the White House is a time-honored tradition, and it makes it all the more memorable when the occupants of the White House include young children. While the Obamas and the Clintons had school-aged daughters who lived in the White House during their terms in office, Barron is the first son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy’s son, John F. Kennedy, Jr., left the White House in 1963.

First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump, look at the Wisconsin-grown Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. The tree will be displayed in the White House Blue Room. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Former first lady Michelle Obama carried on the tradition of welcoming the Christmas tree with her daughters beginning when they arrived in Washington in 2009. Malia was 11 years old and Sasha was 9 years old when they celebrated their first Christmas at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

First lady Michelle Obama, center, with her daughters Sasha, left, and Malia, right, with the White House Christmas tree as it is delivered to the North Portico of the White House in Washington. Friday, Nov. 27, 2009. With the Obama’s are Eric, far right, and Gloria Sundback. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
First lady Michelle Obama, right, with her daughters Sasha and Malia, right, as they stand with the White House Christmas tree as it is delivered to the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 27, 2009. With the Obama’s are Eric and Gloria Sundback, left. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Melania Trump welcomes White House Christmas tree with Barron at her side (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
