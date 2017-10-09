Meryl Streep slams Harvey Weinstein after allegations of sexual misconduct

Actress Meryl Streep is speaking out about sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The actress slammed Weinstein in a statement to the Huffington Post on Monday.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” she told the publication. “The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

She continued, “One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”





“I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts,” she said. “And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.”

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar,” the actress stated. “Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from his film studio following the allegations of sexual harassment.

Ashley Judd is among the accusers and claims that Weinstein invited her to the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel 20 years ago for what she thought was a breakfast meeting. When she arrived, she claimed that he invited her to his room, where he opened the door wearing a bathrobe, offered her a massage and asked her to watch him shower.

“I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining,” Judd said.