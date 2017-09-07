Metallica frontman James Hetfield gave concertgoers a scare when he collapsed onstage

James Hetfield, the lead for the iconic heavy metal band Metallica, is OK after he took a fall during a recent concert in Amsterdam.

Hetfield was in the middle of the show Monday when he fell into an opened trap door. The band was performing “Now That We’re Dead” at the time.

Hetfield asked fans, “Is everybody OK?”

Then he added that “Yes, I’m OK. My ego, not so much. But we’re fine. Hurt my feelings a little bit,” Rolling Stone reported.





The trap doors open to allow percussion tables to be lifted on stage.

Hetfield was able to get out from the hole with help from the stage crew. The band continued playing as he waited to get back on the stage, Rolling Stone reported.