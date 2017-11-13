Michael Bublé announces he will perform again following his son’s cancer diagnosis

After nearly a year-long break from performing, Michael Bublé is ready to get back onstage.

Bublé put his music career on hold recently as he focused on family following his son Noah’s cancer diagnosis but he will reportedly return to the stage at the British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2018.

In Nov. 2016, Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato announced their son Noah was diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing treatment in the United States. The singer also told fans he was planning to take some time off to focus on his son’s health and his family





“We’ve always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now.”

Shortly after news of the diagnosis, Bublé withdrew from several award shows and performances. In February, they shared that Noah was doing much better and doctors were “very optimistic about the future of our little boy.”

Bublé made a rare appearance in the spotlight in June when he accepted National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa, Canada.

“I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives, and that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotionally difficult time for my family,” Bublé said in his speech, according to The Canadian Press. “I thank you for the love and support that you’ve given me and for the pride I’m filled with every single time I’m able to stand on a stage and say, ‘My name is Michael Steven Bublé, and I am Canadian.’”

He continued, “There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes, ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough, because what I feel is just so much more.”

This year, the family celebrated Noah’s birthday with yet another elaborate Spiderman-themed party. Lopilato shared a sneak peek at some of the festivities on Instagram in August.

They are also proud parents to son Elias, 1.

(H/T BBC)