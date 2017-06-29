Michael Bublé steps out in public for the first time since his young son was diagnosed with cancer

Michael Bublé has returned to the spotlight.

The singer has taken a few months to spend time with his family privately as his young son, Noah, 3 1/2, battled cancer, but on Wednesday he made his first public appearance since the diagnosis and accepted the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa, Canada. Bublé was supposed to receive the award last year but missed the event for a prior family commitment.

“I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives, and that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotionally difficult time for my family,” Bublé said in his speech, according to The Canadian Press. “I thank you for the love and support that you’ve given me and for the pride I’m filled with every single time I’m able to stand on a stage and say, ‘My name is Michael Steven Bublé, and I am Canadian.’”





RELATED: Prince William and Prince Harry plan to lead a special ceremony to rededicate their mother’s resting place

He took some time to address his family, including wife Luisana Lopilato, sons Noah and Elias (17 months), parents and sisters, saying, “There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes, ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough, because what I feel is just so much more.”

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Last November, Bublé revealed his son had been diagnosed with cancer in a heartbreaking post on Facebook. He then pulled out of several performances to focus on his family.

Bublé briefly returned to Facebook in February to share an update on his son’s health.

We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love.

(H/T PEOPLE)