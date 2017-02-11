Michael Bublé’s new music video, starring a “Dancing With The Stars” favorite, is seriously tugging on our heartstrings

Michael Bublé is one of the most popular singers in America, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In his newest music video, entitled “I Believe in You,” the singer is going back to a tried-and-true tactic of tugging on our heartstrings.

The video features “Dancing With the Stars” icon Derek Hough and tells the story of childhood sweethearts and best friends navigating their lives together. Hough told “Entertainment Tonight” that the video is inspired by his own grandparents, saying, “My grandfather passed away last year and the last couple of years they danced every single morning together…for me, that was like this beautiful story of everlasting love, and that’s kind of what I wanted to tell.”





Bublé is taking some time off from the grueling schedule of a professional musician to care for his son who is battling cancer. And Hough was happy to step in and help his friend out while he is going through a difficult time. Their relationship definitely proves that while some in Hollywood might be jaded, there are certainly still good people left in the world.