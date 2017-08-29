Michael Bublé’s son celebrates his fourth birthday nine months after his cancer diagnosis

Nine months after he was diagnosed with cancer, Noah Bublé celebrated his fourth birthday with his family at a Spider-Man themed party this week.

On Monday, Noah’s mom, Luisana Lopilato, shared an image from the birthday party with all of the Spider-Man decorations, cakes, cookies and, of course, a big cake.

Genia total!! @romifukseventos Quiero más se puede? Jaja #superproduccion #candybar A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

“Total genius!!” Lopilato wrote in Spanish. “I want more, can I? Haha #superproduction #candybar.”

Noah must really love Spider-Man, because this isn’t the first arachnid-inspired super hero bash he’s celebrated. For his third birthday, his parents and little brother Elias celebrated with Spider-Man face painting at the party.





Can't believe my little man is 3 years old today !! Happy birthday Noah /Spider-Man. Feliz cumpleaños ! Your mommy And I love you so much ! #loveofmylife #proud #papa A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Aug 27, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

In February, Michael Bublé released a statement about his son’s health on Facebook: