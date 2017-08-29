Michael Bublé’s son celebrates his fourth birthday nine months after his cancer diagnosis

Nine months after he was diagnosed with cancer, Noah Bublé celebrated his fourth birthday with his family at a Spider-Man themed party this week.
On Monday, Noah’s mom, Luisana Lopilato, shared an image from the birthday party with all of the Spider-Man decorations, cakes, cookies and, of course, a big cake.
“Total genius!!” Lopilato wrote in Spanish. “I want more, can I? Haha #superproduction #candybar.”
Noah must really love Spider-Man, because this isn’t the first arachnid-inspired super hero bash he’s celebrated. For his third birthday, his parents and little brother Elias celebrated with Spider-Man face painting at the party.
In February, Michael Bublé released a statement about his son’s health on Facebook:
We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment, and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout, and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.
We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”