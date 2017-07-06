Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato shares a photo of their son Noah as he recovers from cancer treatment

Noah Bublé is continuing his fight.

The four year old son of singer Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato underwent cancer treatment last year after a horrifying liver cancer diagnosis, and this week, fans got a peek into his recovery.

El tiempo se detiene… no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

“El tiempo se detiene… no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️#tothemoonandback #familyfirst,” the actress captioned the black and white shot of a sweet family moment with her sons Elias and Noah. The caption translates in English to “‘time stops… there’s nothing like a mother’s pampering.”

RELATED: Just 15 months after his wife’s unexpected death, Patton Oswalt announced he’s headed down the aisle again





Earlier this year, the family revealed their son is “on the mend,” and an uncle said Noah is “doing very well” after treatment.

Les dejo esta foto de cuando Elías aprendió a hacer #photobomp En mi Facebook puse más fotos familieras! #buenviernes #LuSpirit A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 26, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with checkups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow,” Lopilato said in an April interview with The Daily Express.

Nada como organizarse bien para poder con todo #supermamá #missyoumike A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:27am PDT

“Thank God my son is well,” she continued. “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”

The family has also been vocal about thanking fans for their love and support as Noah continues to recover.