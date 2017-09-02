Michael Douglas’s son Cameron shares a sweet photo of his girlfriend’s growing baby bump

Cameron Douglas shared some loving words along with a photo from he and girlfriend Viviane Thibes’ maternity shoot on Instagram on Friday, which showcased Thibes’ growing baby bump.

“So it would be an angel was in the making,” Douglas captioned picture of himself embracing a topless Thibes. “From high above this Soul perched to determine just where her efforts would be partaking Once decided this moonlight blazed without resistance; No longer just musings. She was now a powerful force of existence. But whatever grace aligned those musings with our reality; A lifetime of Love and fulfillment awaits in utter totality.”





Thibes shared the same stunning picture on her Instagram account, writing, “And so it happened …I am about to become a mother. With each day that it goes by I feel you closer to me, my beautiful child. So looking forward to meeting you and experiencing the blessings of motherhood.”

Douglas and the yoga instructor were first spotted together in 2016. That same year, Douglas was released from prison early after serving nearly seven years on drug charges. His child with Thibes will be his father, Michael’s, first grandchild.

