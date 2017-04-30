Michael Phelps opened up to fans about the childhood diagnosis that changed his outlook on life

Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps is opening up about his struggles with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, was once told by a teacher that he would never amount to anything and would never be successful, according to a video message he recorded for Child Mind Institute.

Phelps said that he couldn’t sit still as a child and was “constantly bouncing off the walls.” He said that his ADHD was a “challenge and a struggle,” but he learned to manage it once he found someone he could talk to about his condition.





In spite of the issues that Phelps has faced living with ADHD, he says he is proud of who he has become.

The Child Mind Institute told People that it hopes that Phelps sharing his personal experience will help reduce the stigma of ADHD.