Rare People

Michael Phelps shared a shirtless photo with son Boomer that is almost too hot to handle

Article will continue after advertisement

Happy Father’s Day, Michael Phelps!

Over the weekend, the Olympic gold medalist shared a sweet snap with his son, Boomer. But it wasn’t the sweet little boy that people couldn’t get enough of.

In the snap, Phelps is posed shirtless, holding his son.

Daddy day!!! @m_phelps00 📸@boonestudios,” Boomer wrote on Instagram.

Daddy day!!! @m_phelps00 📸@boonestudios

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

RELATED: Bindi Irwin shared some of her favorite memories with the late Steve Irwin in honor of Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, Phelps put a shirt back on (boo) and enjoyed some quality one-on-one time with his son playing video games on the couch.


“I have the BEST dad ever!! I Love being able to sit and hang with him!!Even if it’s when I’m beating him in some games!! #lookdadiwin 😏#happyfathersday.”

Looks like they are having a great Father’s Day!

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement