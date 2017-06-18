Michael Phelps shared a shirtless photo with son Boomer that is almost too hot to handle

Happy Father’s Day, Michael Phelps!

Over the weekend, the Olympic gold medalist shared a sweet snap with his son, Boomer. But it wasn’t the sweet little boy that people couldn’t get enough of.

In the snap, Phelps is posed shirtless, holding his son.

“Daddy day!!! @m_phelps00 📸@boonestudios,” Boomer wrote on Instagram.

On Father’s Day, Phelps put a shirt back on (boo) and enjoyed some quality one-on-one time with his son playing video games on the couch.





“I have the BEST dad ever!! I Love being able to sit and hang with him!!Even if it’s when I’m beating him in some games!! #lookdadiwin 😏#happyfathersday.”

Looks like they are having a great Father’s Day!