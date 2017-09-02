Michael Strahan may be in some trouble with ABC for vacationing during Hurricane Harvey

ABC executives are reportedly not pleased with “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan after the Houston native failed to cut his vacation short to cover Hurricane Harvey for the network.

“ABC News asked Strahan to come home from his vacation. He’s from Houston. But, he refused and is still floating around on a yacht in Greece somewhere. ABC is really upset with him,” a source told Page Six, with another source adding that the network “just cannot believe he didn’t come back.”

“I spoke with [Strahan] every day,” Michael Corn, senior executive producer of “GMA” contradicted. “Michael was very clear he wanted to be part of the coverage, and we decided the best plan was for him to lead the charge covering the recovery.”

Strahan’s representative further denied the claim, saying, “They did not ask him to come back. He’s been in direct contact with his family — and thankfully, they are doing fine. He is headed [to Houston] next week and will help in any way that he can.”

Strahan’s vacation reportedly ends on Monday, and he’s expected to be in Houston to cover the devastation for ABC on Tuesday. During the natural disaster this week, he tweeted his love and support for his home city, writing, “To my hometown of Houston and everyone there…I Love You and am praying for your safety. H-TOWN LOVE!”

