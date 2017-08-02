Michael Strahan opened up to fans about the reason he missed Tuesday’s broadcast of “Good Morning America”

Michael Strahan is back at work.

On Tuesday, the “Good Morning America” co-anchor was noticeably absent from the broadcast, and on Wednesday, he revealed a minor injury had kept him out of work.

“I had a little accident — lost a little bit of my pinky,” he said told his co-anchors and viewers at home. His pinky finger was wrapped up, but Strahan assured fans that he was going to be just fine — though he did not get into details about exactly what happened t0 his finger.

“I am okay,” he said. “I am happy to be back.”

He continued, “I didn’t realize how much of a joke I was gonna be,” adding that he quickly realized that his coworkers were going to have a few laughs at his expense.

We’re glad to hear he is okay!

(H/T E! News)