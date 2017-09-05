Michelle Obama got a “Formation” makeover for Beyoncé’s birthday and Harvey relief efforts

Former first lady Michelle Obama joined a star-studded tribute that wished Beyoncé a happy birthday on Sept. 4 while also encouraging people to donate to relief efforts for people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston.

Obama and 17 other women each recreated the distinctive look from Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video. In the black and white photographs displayed on Beyoncé’s official website, each woman is wearing the familiar black dress accompanied by ornate necklaces and braided pigtails. They are bowing their heads beneath wide-brimmed black hats that hide their eyes, imitating Beyoncé in the video from her visual album “Lemonade.”





The top of the page reads in white letters on a black background: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEYONCÉ FROM YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS,” followed by “JOIN US IN SUPPORTING HOUSTON RELIEF EFFORTS #BEYGOODHOUSTON.” It includes a link to a separate page where supporters can donate to two Houston-based non-profit organizations, Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“Join us as the BeyGOOD team heads to Houston to continue our relief efforts on the ground,” says the page. “We have teamed up with Bread of Life, Greater Houston Community Foundation and Texas Southern University, all of whom have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.”

“Your donations will help in long-term revitalization and aid in purchasing immediate needs including: cots, blankets and pillows, baby products, feminine products, wheelchairs and more.”

Michelle Obama and Beyoncé have been friends for nearly a decade. The singer performed “At Last” during Barack Obama’s first inauguration, and she also joined forces with the former first lady on her “Let’s Move” campaign against childhood obesity. Michelle Obama also appeared onstage during Beyoncé’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015.