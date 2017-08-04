Michelle Obama wished her “phenomenal” husband a “happy birthday” in a sweet Instagram post

Michelle Obama wished her husband, former President Barack Obama, a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post, featuring two photos of the former first family celebrating a birthday 13 years passed.

Mrs. Obama captioned the photo, “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama— we love you so much!”

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much! A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

The former president turns 56 years old today, but the photo Mrs. Obama posted shows a cute family moment when her husband was turning 43. The year would have been 2004 when Barack Obama was a candidate to become the United States Senator from Illinois. He later won that race, which would eventually catapult him to the highest political office in the United States. The rest, as they say, is history.





Happy Birthday, President Obama!