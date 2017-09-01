Miley Cyrus breaks down as she describes Harvey’s wrath, then gives back to those affected

Miley Cyrus joins Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities in supporting Hurricane Harvey relief in a big way.

In an appearance on The Ellen Show today, Cyrus said she’ll personally donate $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Cyrus will make that donation alongside any donations made by her foundation, the Happy Hippie Foundation. Cyrus also told Ellen DeGeneres that the Happy Hippie Foundation will be exclusively donating to Harvey relief efforts in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

RELATED: Generous Sandra Bullock donated a whopping $1 million to those affected by Hurricane Harvey





The 24-year-old singer was visibly moved to tears as she talked about the hurricane’s impact.

“It just really makes me really upset. I really hope people know … My grandma’s sitting here, my mom’s here, I go home to my seven dogs. If I didn’t have that it’d just be really hard, you know?” she began.

“I’m really happy to help in any way that I can and I hope other people understand, and can put themselves in other people’s shoes and just have everything taken away from you,” she added.