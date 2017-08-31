Miley Cyrus broke down in tears talking to Ellen about the devastation of Hurricane Harvey

Miley Cyrus joined the long list of celebrities to donate to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey with a $500,000 donation to relief efforts.

Cyrus was moved to tears while discussing the devastation in an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

RELATED: “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines step up to help the people of Houston

“I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset,” she said. “I couldn’t fake it. My grandma is here. My mom is here, and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard. I am really happy to help any way that I can, and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”





“You are so sweet,” DeGeneres responded.

DeGeneres made not one, but two donations to the hurricane relief efforts with a $75,000 donation to the SPCA and the American Red Cross. She also presented Houston Texans player J.J. Watt with a $1 million from Walmart to bring his total donations up to $8.5 million.