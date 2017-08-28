Miley Cyrus gave everyone what they wanted with her performance at this year’s VMAs

Miley Cyrus brought the glam and talent back to the VMAs!
On Sunday night, Cyrus, who has been a trouble maker in VMAs of yesteryear, put the twerking away and gave fans the raw talent we have been missing.
Singing her original tune, “Younger Now,” Cyrus belted it out in a chic hot pink short jumpsuit and matching coordinating retro sunglasses. Fans were absolutely loving her use of both young and old background dancers as she pranced around the stage.
RELATED: Paris Jackson wasted no time bringing politics to the VMAs
Cyrus flawlessly hit every single note and reminded everyone that she truly is one talented singer. In the middle of the performance, she did a quick costume change into a poodle skirt as her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, rocked on from the audience.
Ahead of the performance, Cyrus poked fun at her previous VMAs appearance with an LOL-worthy pic of herself twerking on Robin Thicke.
“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise …
@vmas,” she wrote.
And she was more than good!