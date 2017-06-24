Miley Cyrus opens up about how she has more “respect” after cleaning up her image

Miley Cyrus has certainly transformed a lot over the past few years, and she finally feels like she has the “respect” she’s deserved all along.

During an interview on U.K. TV show “Lorraine” on Friday, Cyrus explained how she’s content with where she is musically and with how others view her.

“I feel like I proved what I wanted to do,” she said. “I feel like I have respect, and I feel like my charity, Happy Hippie, has given me that. I feel like I have the respect as an artist that I want, so it’s less that I have to prove myself, and that gives me a lot of contentment.”





Cyrus started out as a teenage pop singer with a country flare but moved into a bit of a raunchy phase a few years later. She would frequently perform wearing very little clothing and was very open about her drug use. Now, she’s shaped up her image and has gotten back to her musical roots, recently releasing her newest single “Malibu.” All the while, she feels she’s been honest with her fans, who treat her like a friend.

“I think that makes me have more freedom in my music because I feel like I can really just be myself, and my fans are so accepting of me,” she revealed. “But it’s just hard for people that are looking out from the outside inside my life all the time and going through every little thing.”

