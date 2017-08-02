Miley Cyrus says singing with her sister was “fun” until she spit “in my mouth” — and reveals who taught her that

Can’t say we’ve seen this kind of a duet before.

In a question-and-answer session put on by iHeartRadio, Miley Cyrus was asked what it was like “being on stage with Noah,” referring to when Miley and sister Noah Cyrus played alongside each other at the iHeart Pool Party, sponsored by iHeart Radio.

“Being on stage with Noah was fun,” Miley began. “We played with water guns, we kinda sang together, but afterwards, she spit on me. She actually spit in my mouth as I was speaking. So that wasn’t as fun. Kinda liked it.”





If that’s not enough to make you gag, Miley then reveals who taught her to do that — and leaves us to assume this isn’t the first time!

“She learned it from me,” says Miley, moving right along to the next question.