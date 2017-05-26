Miley Cyrus shared a sweet moment with a superfan during her “Today” show performance

Did Miley Cyrus just find her newest background singer in this two-year-old? It could be.

Cyrus appeared on the “Today” show today as part of the show’s Citi Concert Series. “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie was very excited to see the pop star there, but not as much as her two-year-old daughter, Vale.

Vale showed her love for the Nashville singer by sticking her tongue out, a gesture Cyrus often gives. Vale also tried to wrestle the mic from her mother, shouting “You let go!”

“That means she’s going to sing ‘We Can’t Stop,'” Guthrie said.

Guthrie was also there with her 5-month-old son, Charley. The mom and her tots were thrilled to watch Cyrus sing some of her popular songs, including “Malibu.” Cyrus also had some words about the Manchester bombing and her friend Ariana Grande.

WATCH: “I can’t wait until I get a second to give her a big hug.” @MileyCyrus says about @arianagrande #MileyTODAY pic.twitter.com/5PbBsvfWmT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 26, 2017

“For my friend, Ariana, it’s beyond me,” Cyrus said. “I can’t wait until I get a second to give her a big hug.”