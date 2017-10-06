Miley Cyrus struggled to hold back tears while writing her thank you note to Hillary Clinton

Miley Cyrus broke down in tears while writing her thank you note to Hillary Clinton during the “Thank You Notes” segment of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

On Wednesday night’s episode of the “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon handed over his “Thank You Notes” segment to his female staff to write notes to the former Democratic presidential candidate.

“You’ve inspired so many people around the country, including many right here on our staff at ‘The Tonight Show,’” Fallon told Clinton. “I know that our female writers, in particular, are big fans of yours, and they wanted to thank you in person.”





Cyrus, who is doing a weeklong residency at “The Tonight Show,” also thanked the former secretary of state. The “Malibu” singer struggled to hold back tears as she wrote her heartfelt words of gratitude to Clinton.

“Thank you, Hillary for being a constant beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women,” Cyrus said. “You’ve been a role model and an inspiration and the voice of reason in uncertain times.”

She continued: “I could go on and on, but I’d like to get right to the point: Can I give you a hug?” she said before giving the former first lady a hug.