Miley Cyrus welcomes the warm weather with some essential summer friends and treats

Pop star Miley Cyrus is ready for the summer. According to PEOPLE, Cyrus took to Instagram on Wednesday to show how she celebrated the summer solstice. The first photo showed Cyrus in appropriate summer attire with two furry friends of her.

Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre!” she wrote. “Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!”

Pictured in a red TRIANGL bikini, Cyrus posed with her Shetland sheepdog, Emu, and fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s dog, Dora. Cyrus also posted another picture of Emu chowing down on some delicious summer fruit.





Emu ❤️s Watermelon! (be cautious of seeds & rind! otherwise totally doggy safe!) A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Emu apparently loves watermelon as much as Cyrus does, which she says is safe for dogs as long as the pet owner is “cautious of seeds and rind.”

Cyrus also posted a picture of a delicious vegan summer snack.

Yaaaaas! Fresh tomato, Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Beans, & Sweet Potato! Yummmmy summer vegan summer snack! 💚💚💚 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Composed of “fresh tomato, avocado, cilantro, onion, beans, and sweet potato,” this looks to be a refreshing and healthy snack to enjoy outside with the dogs.