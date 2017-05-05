Miley Cyrus’s latest Instagram pictures really show how much she’s changed in the last few years

Miley Cyrus may be young, but she has spent many, many years in the headlines first for her Hannah Montana persona, and then for her scandalous behavior. But her latest looks seem to indicate that she’s toned down a bit.

The pop music star is releasing an album May 11 titled “Malibu” and graced the cover of Billboard this week.

“It’s a brand new start… a dream come true… in Malibu…” she wrote as she shared the cover photo on her Instagram account this week.

“It’s supposed to be this hot all summer long. I never would’ve believed you if 3 years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song…”

Cyrus, who has her roots in the country music world from her father Billy Ray Cyrus and godmother Dolly Parton, shocked many fans and parents of her younger cohort of fans with her infamous performance at the 2013 VMAs where she dance with Robin Thicke to his song “Blurred Lines.”

Cyrus danced around in a nude-toned two piece outfit, rubbing up on Thicke, twerking and generally moving in a shocking way.

“[The performance] was kind of going into this way of saying, I’m just going to do what will make me happy” Cyrus said, noting that she hadn’t worked much in the two years prior to the album release.

She continued this behavior for several years, including hosting the VMAs where she wore a series of outfits that looked more like an accessory than an item of clothing.

Today, if her Instagram is any indication, she is more more grounded in her career. She’s back with her former fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and a periodic judge on “The Voice.” She has her nonprofit she works with, The Happy Hippie and is passionate about rescuing dogs.

She may still be a weirdo, but at least she has some clothes on now.