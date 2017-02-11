Miley took to Instagram to reiterate her love for an interesting pastime

Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight for almost her entire life. She began as a Disney star, and today, she’s a provocative pop singer. However, it pretty much seems like Cyrus always has her life together since she hasn’t fallen into the pits of despair like Britney Spears or Paris Hilton. Maybe that’s why she can get away with moves like her latest Instagram picture, where the star uploaded a video of her smoking what we can only assume is marijuana.

💚 It's 4:20 somewhere 💚 A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

The actress-turned-singer captioned her photo “it’s 4:20 somewhere,” which is play off the iconic Jimmy Buffet song “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere” and the term “4:20” which is a moniker for marijuana. She has uploaded pictures and videos of herself getting high on so many occasions that, in 2015, The Huffington Post ran an article with the title “Miley Cyrus Reminds Us She Smokes Weed For The Millionth Time,” where they expressed their boredom with Miley declaring her love for the drug. They closed the article with the statement, “OK, fine. We get it. Miley Cyrus is an out-and-proud stoner. Carry on.”





As marijuana laws are becoming increasingly lax, Cyrus probably doesn’t feel that she has to hide her love for the drug. Thus, we can expect to see a lot more Instagram photos of the singer puffing away in the future.