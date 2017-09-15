Model Emily Ratajkowski slams the fashion industry after a magazine photoshopped her cover

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is putting a magazine and the whole fashion industry on blast for digitally altering her on a recent cover of French magazine “Madame.”

“Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways,” she addressed the issue on Instagram, sharing the original photo and a picture of the cover as evidence. “We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities.”

“I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover,” she went on to explain. “I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.”

In the original photo, Ratajkowski’s lips and breasts appear much larger in comparison to her more slender lips and smaller breasts on the cover. The model has often called out the fashion industry for failing to value her body type.

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy.’ It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big,” she said in July. “What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

