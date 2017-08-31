“Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet is in a new relationship, but it’s no one you’d expect

Actor Eric Stonestreet is in a new relationship with pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer, according to US Weekly.

The “Modern Family” actor and his new lady love were previously spotted at annual charity event, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City in late June.

A second source confirmed that the two are in fact, dating.

“Lindsay was there fundraising, and Eric was one of the celebrity guests,” an insider to the publication said.





Stonestreet has previously dated Broadway star Katherine Tokarz for three years until 2012. Following his breakup with Tokarz, the actor was linked to actress Charliez Theron. He reportedly laughed off the rumors in 2012 on Twitter, writing, “I wish people would stop spreading rumors that Charlize Theron and I are dating. It’s starting to make Halle Berry jealous.”