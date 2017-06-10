Mom-to-be Serena Williams shows off her growing baby bump while posing alongside her own mother

Serena Williams is getting ready to meet her new baby!
The tennis star posted a photo of her and her mother on Instagram Saturday, with both of whom were looking beautiful in yellow, that featured her growing baby bump front and center. The mom-to-be captioned the sweet snap, “My mom.”
Williams announced her pregnancy back in April when she accidentally posted a photo that said “22 weeks” on Snapchat. Before that, she and fiance Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December while they were on a romantic trip to Italy. The private couple hasn’t yet announced a wedding date or due date, but Williams has been keeping fans updated via her social media accounts.
Speculation as to the sex of their baby was swirling last week when Williams’s sister Venus referred to the baby as a “she.” Williams calmed excited fans and set the record straight by saying she doesn’t know whether her child will be a boy or a girl, as she wants it to be a surprise.
