Mom-to-be Serena Williams shows off her growing baby bump while posing alongside her own mother

Serena Williams is getting ready to meet her new baby!

The tennis star posted a photo of her and her mother on Instagram Saturday, with both of whom were looking beautiful in yellow, that featured her growing baby bump front and center. The mom-to-be captioned the sweet snap, “My mom.”

My Mom A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

RELATED: Serena Williams is speaking out after someone might have accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of her baby

Williams announced her pregnancy back in April when she accidentally posted a photo that said “22 weeks” on Snapchat. Before that, she and fiance Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December while they were on a romantic trip to Italy. The private couple hasn’t yet announced a wedding date or due date, but Williams has been keeping fans updated via her social media accounts.





Hey everyone! Ok so signature collection is avail on @HSN tonight at 9pm tune in. This dress and more u have to tune in. So excited that I'm dancing!! 💃🏿💃🏿 @serenastatement A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Mood lol A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Speculation as to the sex of their baby was swirling last week when Williams’s sister Venus referred to the baby as a “she.” Williams calmed excited fans and set the record straight by saying she doesn’t know whether her child will be a boy or a girl, as she wants it to be a surprise.

RELATED: Bride-to-be Serena Williams celebrated her upcoming nuptials with friends and family at her bridal shower