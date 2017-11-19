Menu
The British Royal Family’s monopoly on adorable royal babies is well and truly over. George and Charlotte may as well step down and relinquish all of their titles now, because they’re about to be usurped as the planet’s cutest royal toddlers by 2-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco, who recently joined their oh so regal parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace to celebrate National Day of Monaco in front a huge crowd of adoring Monacans, as PEOPLE reports.


MONACO – NOVEMBER 19: Princess Charlene of Monaco with Prince Jacques of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco with Princess Gabriella of Monaco greet the crowd from the palace’s balcony during the Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The twins caused quite the stir during their brief balcony appearance; they waved, blew kisses, and like all good royals, they left the crowd wanting more. PEOPLE reports that the masses chanted for “les enfants” to return to the balcony after they’d retired to their quarters for a nap, but Prince Albert fulfilled his royal obligations and relayed the bad news to his subjects by putting his hands to the side of his face like a pillow.

MONACO – NOVEMBER 19: Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco greet the crowd from the palace’s balcony during the Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Monaco’s cheeky royal twin toddlers steal their parents’ thunder during a huge national celebration (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
