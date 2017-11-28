HLN is revisiting the Monica Lewinsky years and the former White House intern doesn’t seem happy that her name is back in the headlines. On Tuesday, Lewinsky tweeted out a photo of a report on the new HLN show with her name crossed out and the caption “fixed it for you.”





fixed it for you. you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/h4iVKGwM1g — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) November 28, 2017

Instead of “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal,” Lewinsky suggests that the network could refer to the situation as “The Starr Investigation, or “The Clinton Impeachment.”

HLN’s special, entitled “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal” will air on Sunday night at 9 p.m. and promises to shed more light on the “shocking affair that nearly toppled a presidency,” per a press release reported by The Hill. The 2-hour-long episode is part of HLN’s series “How It Really Happened.”

For many, the Lewinsky scandal was a defining news story for an entire generation.

When she was 22 years old, Lewinsky’s affair with Bill Clinton spurred an investigation led by Ken Starr ended in Clinton’s impeachment. Drudge Report, which is still a hugely popular news site, broke the story in 1998. After her affair became public, she tried a variety of pursuits, working as a fashion designer and television personality. For a while, she was able to keep herself out of the public eye.

Today, Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist. In 2015, she gave a TED talk and claimed that she was “publicly silent for a decade.” She said that after the Clinton scandal broke, she was “patient zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously,” adding “I was branded as a tramp, slut, bimbo, and of course, that woman. TED’s social media editor wrote that she has never seen comments as bad and that, when TED posted the video of Lewinsky’s talk on Facebook, it took three people working full-time to monitor the nasty remarks.

