Montel Williams shares the heartbreaking news that his beloved mother has gone to “join the angels”

Rest in peace, Majorie Williams.

On Sunday night, TV host Montel Williams shared the news that he is mourning the loss of his mother. Williams took to social media to share the heartbreaking news with fans.

RELATED: Cher proved age ain’t nothing but a number with this over-the-top Billboard Music Awards performance

“It’s with sadness I ask you to please join me in sending up a cloud of prayers to help lift up my Mom, Marjorie Williams straight to Heaven to join the angels who came before her,” he wrote on Facebook. “Thank you Momma for teaching us the meaning of unconditional love.”





Williams encouraged those who want to make a donation in her memory to donate to one of her favorite organizations, Fisher House Foundation. The foundation helps unite military families during a loved ones’ hospitalization for an illness, disease or injury.

MSNBC anchor and friend Greata Van Susteren offered her condolences to Williams on Twitter writing, “I am so sorry to read about your Mother…”

Williams responded, “Thank you, my dear friend! I am so glad to be able to watch you again each day…”

Thank you, my dear friend! I'm so glad to be able to watch you again each day… https://t.co/Y2nctl1y3n — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) May 22, 2017

Our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.