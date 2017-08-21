More Britons think Prince Charles has a negative impact on the royal family as Diana’s death anniversary approaches

More Britons think Prince Charles has a negative legacy than they did in 2013.

According to PEOPLE, a poll conducted by the Press Association revealed that 27 percent of Brits believe Charles had a negative impact on the royal family, up from 15 percent in 2013. Only 36 percent said that he has been beneficial to the monarchy, compared to four years ago, when 60 percent said so.

Charles isn’t the only member of the royal family whom Britons have negative feelings about. Only 14 percent of people want to see Duchess Camilla as queen if and when Charles is crowned king. Thirty-nine percent of people polled believe she should be princess consort instead.





The poll results come just 10 days before the 20th anniversary of the death of Charles’ ex-wife, Princess Diana.

Diana’s former chief of staff Michael Gibbins opened up about what would happen if Camilla were given the title of queen.

“Whether Camilla will be consort or queen – I would think there’d be a riot if they suggested she should be queen,” he told The Sun. “There’s been a lot of forgiving going on, but there is still deep-seated public disquiet over the way she behaved.”